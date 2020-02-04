Hess, Petronas deliver first gas from North Malay Basin













* Hess Malaysia said it and partner Petronas Carigali delivered first gas from Phase 2 of the North Malay Basin Integrated Gas Development Project on schedule.

* Delivery of first gas expected to come onstream in April 2020.

* Hess Malaysia is moving forward with Phase 3 of the North Malay Basin development, with first gas planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

* North Malay Basin, located off peninsular Malaysia in the Gulf of Thailand, holds more than 1.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and more than 20 million barrels of condensate, according to Hess Malaysia.

* Hess Malaysia, a subsidiary of Hess Corp , and Petronas Carigali – an unit of Malaysian state energy company Petronas – each hold a 50% stake in the project.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Jason Neely)