Kirra Consulting Expands Local Government Consulting Services to Bay Area

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kirra Consulting, a Los Angeles-based public affairs and government relations consulting firm, today announced that it has expanded its government relations services to the Bay Area with the addition of Anthony Harrison. Harrison, who is based in San Jose, will manage Kirra’s local practice in Northern California, representing clients before the City of San Francisco, the City of San Jose, the City of Oakland, and many Bay Area local and regional agencies. Anthony will also focus on Kirra’s Renewable Energy practice, which helps support clients as they engage with Community Choice Energy providers and municipal utilities across the State of California.

“Anthony extends our local government relations coverage to Northern California, adding deep knowledge of renewable energy and strong relationships in the public and private sectors to our capabilities in that market,” said Alec Evans, partner at Kirra Consulting. “Anthony’s hands-on experience with implementing sustainable projects at the local level will be an asset to our firm and to our clients. We are very pleased he has joined our team.”

Harrison’s background includes more than 12 years of government and campaign experience at the federal, state, and local levels. He specializes in providing government and regulatory affairs strategy and support to private companies, investment firms, and trade associations. His areas of expertise include renewable energy, clean transportation, electric utilities, project finance, and sustainable development.

Prior to joining Kirra, Harrison led local government affairs for Chargepoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle charging company, where he oversaw the company’s smart city public policy, procurement, and market development efforts within the top 25 U.S. metropolitan areas. Harrison graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from San Jose State University and is a certified LEED Accredited Professional.

“Kirra’s collaborative approach works particularly well within the renewable energy market where success often depends on bringing a diverse set of interests together to solve complex issues,” said Harrison. “I am looking forward to helping the companies that Kirra represents accomplish their goals.”

Kirra’s Renewable Energy practice assists companies engaged with Community Choice Energy providers and municipal utilities. It supports leading independent energy providers and other companies that work with local agencies to implement sustainable projects and infrastructure. From utility-scale projects to in-basin solar, Kirra’s knowledge of renewables and their local government relationships have helped clients collaborate with municipal utilities to fulfill a commitment to renewable energy.

Los Angeles-based Kirra Consulting represents technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, engineering, aviation, construction, advertising, food service, and venue management clients in California, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia. Kirra assists businesses with their interactions with all levels of government. Its services include government advocacy, business development, crisis management, media relations, and grassroots coalition building.

