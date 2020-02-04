PBF Energy: CS cuts PT on doubts over maritime fuel rule benefits













** Credit Suisse cuts PT on refiner by $4 to $40, asks whether new rules on reduced sulphur in ship fuel benefits company

** International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) 2020 regulations caps sulphur content in ship fuel at 0.5%, down from 3.5%

** In the last two years, PBF has been pitched as having most IMO 2020 leverage – CS

** However, brokerage says new marine transport rule will only be a minor tailwind for PBF

** Cuts company's 2020 estimates by 25%, removing all benefits of IMO rule on both gasoline and diesel margins

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $40

** As of last close, stock fell 27.3% over past 12 months

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)