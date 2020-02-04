Q4 2019 Presentation and Webcast













ASKER, NORWAY (4 February 2020) – TGS will release its Q4 2019 results at approximately 07:00 CET on 12 February 2020. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Dean Zuzic will present the results at 09:00 CET at the Felix Conference Center, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live on the internet using this webcast link .

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi- client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions. For more information visit TGS online at tgs.com

Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS’ reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS’ ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS’ ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO: TGS). TGS-sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol “TGSGY”.

For additional information about this press release please contact: Dean Zuzic, CFO Email: Dean.Zuzic@tgs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act