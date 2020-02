Qatar Petroleum cut prices of its marine and land crudes by more than 1 percent in January compared with December, the state news agency QNA reported on Tuesday.

QP cut its land oil prices by 1.7 percent and its marine oil prices by 1.2 percent in January compared to the previous month, QNA said.

