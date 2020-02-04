Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Hong Kong records first virus death, Macau shuts casinos













Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed 427 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth. Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, has asked all casino operators to suspend operations for two weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. Hong Kong has recorded its first death from the Coronavirus. It takes the global death toll to 427. Macau, the worldâs biggest gambling hub has asked all casino operators to suspend operations for two weeks to help curb the spread of the virus. The total number of infections in China now stands at more than 20,000 and there are at least 151 cases in 23 other countries and regions. In Hong Kong, more than 2,500 medical workers have gone on strike. They want to force the government to completely close the cityâs borders with Mainland China a day after embattled leader Carrie Lam left three remaining checkpoints open. Lam denounced these strikes as a threat to public health.

Important services, critical operations have been affected whether thatâs in the neonatal ICUs in the isolation booths or patients awaiting certain cancer treatments. All these are being affected. So Iâm appealing to those who are taking part in this action, letâs put the interest of the patients and the entire public health system above all other things.

Now, China has denounced several countries for denying entry to Chinese citizens. Beijing says restrictions on travel go against the World Health Organizationâs guidelines. The countryâs representative to the World Health Organization in Geneva was unable to attend after her flight from Beijing was cancelled. China is facing increasing international isolation due to restrictions on flights to and from the country, and bans on travelers. Now, Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.3%, while the blue chip CSI 300 rebounded around 2.6% after a near 8% slide on Monday. MSCIâs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was led by gains in South Korea and Australia, while the Nikkei rebound was less impressive, ending the day some 0.5% higher. Oil too has rebounded. Traders anticipate new production curbs by OPEC and its allies to offset any drop in fuel demand that might be triggered by the Coronavirus outbreak. Margaret Yang, an analyst at CMC Markets, says half-a-million barrels per day cut is expected but we wonât rule out an even deeper cut should the situation worsens. Now, no such luck for Chinese-traded iron ore. The commodity traded in Dalian tumbled to a near three-month low on worries about fading demand. However, restricted output from a pollution alert in Tangshan sent metals prices, such as rebar, higher. A look at some companies in the news then, and Sony has raised its annual profit outlook after the company reported a smaller-than-expected decline in third quarter profit. The company recorded strong sales of image censors for smartphones. Sony controls around half the world market for the technology. Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes will step aside from his position for at least two months while the airline and authorities investigate corruption allegations. Itâs alleged that he accepted a $15 million bribe from Airbus to buy its planes. Chairman Kamarudin Meranun will also step aside. Panasonic has reported the first quarterly profit in its US battery business with Tesla after several years of production troubles and delays. The news comes after the US electric vehicle-maker reported its second successive quarterly profit last week. And Cebu Pacific, the largest budget carrier in the Philippines, says the Coronavirus could cost it as much as $78 million in lost profits. The budget carrier has canceled all flights to the Chinese Mainland until the end of March. Trips to the business hub of Hong Kong and to Macau have been suspended until the end of February. Thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. I am Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.