European markets rebound from recent coronavirus-linked losses. BP shares jumps after it boosted its dividend and its results beat analyst expectations. Glencore sticks to its 2020 targets. Pandora shares loses its shine after the company forecast falling organic growth and margins. Wizz Air shares slip after its top shareholder sells stock at a discount.

