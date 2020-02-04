Sokoman Minerals Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey, Awards Phase 5 Diamond Drilling Contract and Receives 3-D Model for Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland













ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) has completed a high-resolution magnetic survey over the Moosehead Project, awarded the diamond drilling contract to start Phase 5 in a few upcoming days, and received a full 3-D model of the Moosehead mineralization.

The 781 line-kilometre survey, flown by the contractor Prospectair GeoSurveys at 25 and 50 metre line spacings with the 25 metre spaced lines, centered on the area containing the Western and Eastern Trends and their inferred north and south extensions. Dynamic Discovery Geoscience of Ottawa, ON will start processing the data immediately, with a final report expected in 4-6 weeks.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has awarded the Phase 5 diamond drilling contract to Springdale Forest Resources of Springdale, NL. Phase 5, consisting of a minimum of 3,000 m, will commence on or about February 7, 2020 and will last until spring breakup or whenever field conditions begin to deteriorate. The program will focus on the up and down plunge potential of the Eastern Trend as well as the newly realized potential link between the Western and Eastern Trends.

The Company has also received a 3-D model of the Moosehead mineralization from Mercator Geological. Sokoman is excited about the results and is currently evaluating the model and associated commentary in order to optimize the upcoming drilling program. The Company will post the full model on the website as soon as possible and will be posting select screen grabs in the meantime.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO, comments: “We are very excited to be starting field operations again at Moosehead. Our crew has been actively removing snow and flooding portions of North Pond in an effort to build sufficient ice thickness to allow an ice-based program. Should we succeed, a second drill will then be added to the winter program to facilitate additional holes. The contract is for a minimum of 3,000 metres, with hopes to go above that. We are also extremely pleased with a 3-D model developed by Mercator and look forward to implementing the findings of their report. The report suggests the area around South Pond as a strong target area where the Eastern and Western Trends may intersect. The same area has a large cluster of historical gold bearing float.”

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects (Moosehead, Crippleback Lake and East Alder) in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project (with measured resources of 1.16 Moz. of gold at 2.18 g/t, indicated resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.66 g/t and inferred resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.77 g/t (Marathon Gold Website) 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland recently optioned to White Metal Resources Inc. In Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the project in the past through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The Company is applying for funding for the upcoming season as well.

