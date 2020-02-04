Sunrun to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March













SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company, today announced members of Sunrun’s management team will participate in the following investor events:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Power, Utilities & Renewables Conference in Boston on March 3, 2020

Goldman Sachs’ SUSTAIN Symposium on ESG topics in New York City on March 5, 2020

ROTH Capital Partners’ 31st Annual Conference in Dana Point, California on March 15, 2020

Members of management will also participate in investor meetings hosted by JMP Securities in Boston on March 2, 2020 and with J.P. Morgan in New York City on March 4, 2020

Any written presentation materials used will be made available on Sunrun’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@sunrun.com

(415) 373-5206