U.S. crude builds, gasoline stockpiles seen up for 13th week













U.S. crude oil inventories likely rose last week, while gasoline stocks were set for the 13th straight build, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose by about 2.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31.

Crude inventories rose 3.5 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24 to 431.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 482,000-barrel rise.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely rose by 2.1 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down by about 10,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to increase by 0.1 percentage point last week, from 87.2% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 24, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 3.4 -0.7 3.3 0.6 Citi Futures 2.5 -1.0 1.5 0.5 Confluence 3.5 1.0 2.0 -1.0 Commodity Research Group 2.3 0.0 1.9 0.3 EMI DTN 2.6 -0.8 1.5 0.3 Excel Futures 2.9 -1.9 0.9 -1.1 IEG Vantage 2.5 0.2 1.8 0.3 Price Futures Group 3.0 3.0 3.0 0.0 Refinitiv 1.8 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates 3.4 1.2 2.7 0.3

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)