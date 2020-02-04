U.S. oil may complete fall around $48.41













U.S. oil may break a support at $49.61 per barrel and fall to $48.41, to complete a five-wave cycle from the Jan. 29 high of $54.37.

Labelled v, the final wave of the cycle is unfolding towards $48.41, the 138.2% projection level of bigger wave (3) from $59.73. This wave (3) is capable of extending into the range of $46.48-$48.41. A short falling trendline suggests $48.41 as well.

Resistance is at $50.34, a break above which could lead to a gain into $50.97-$51.54 range. Only a rise above $51.54 could be regarded as a convincing signal that the downtrend has reversed.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on a downward wave (C) from $65.65 reveals a similar support at $48.38, the 50% level, which will work together with one at $48.41 on the hourly chart to trigger the second pullback towards the lower trendline of a wedge.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

