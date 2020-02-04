U.S. REFINERY FILING – BP AMERICA OB HOLT J LEASE TB 1 02/03/2020 11:00 AM 02/04/2020 11:00 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING BP AMERICA OB HOLT J LEASE TB 1

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

Third party, Biloxi, new drill gas line tie in. Lat 32.062586 Long -102.571685

Source 1:: Emergency Flare Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

We are flaring our gas until the tie in can be completed.

Source: TCEQ,