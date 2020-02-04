Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Deep Gas Play Participation Update













CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) (“Valeura” or the “Company“), the upstream natural gas producer focused on the Thrace Basin of Turkey, provides an update on partner participation in its deep gas appraisal programme.

The Company has received notification from its joint venture partner Equinor indicating that it intends to discontinue participation in the deep gas appraisal programme. Valeura and Equinor have begun discussions on the commercial mechanism by which Equinor will exit the play and the Company will provide more detail in due course.

Valeura is in robust financial shape and has both a producing shallow gas business which generates cash flow, and a strong working capital position of approximately US$37 million at December 31, 2019. The Company intends to deploy capital in a judicious manner in 2020, and expects to continue its deep gas appraisal programme aimed at demonstrating the potential for commercial development, and to enhance its shallow gas play through ongoing investment into existing fields. Valeura will communicate its 2020 work programme in more detail later in Q1.

Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

“We are sorry to see Equinor discontinue their participation in the deep play, but we are pleased with how efficient the joint investment has been for Valeura up to this point. Through our partnership, we have gathered a significant volume of new data and key learnings about the attributes of the large gas resource base in the Thrace Basin, with much of the investment funded by Equinor's carry under its agreements with Valeura. We will leverage these data in the next phase of appraisal and we remain encouraged about the long-term potential for the play.”

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Heather Campbell, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Monique Perks, Billy Clegg

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Oil and Gas Advisories

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking information“) including, but not limited to: the Company's intent to provide more detail on future commercial arrangements with Equinor; the Company's timing to communicate its 2020 work programme and capital expenditure outlook for 2020, including the expected scope of the deep appraisal programme; and the manner in which the Company intends to deploy capital for its deep gas appraisal programme and enhancing its shallow gas play.

Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “potential”, “could”, “should”, “would” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: continued political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from the Turkish government and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; future seismic and drilling activity on the expected timelines; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks in Turkey; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; future currency exchange rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and other requirements under licenses and leases; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes, including the future work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and support of associated exploration, development and marketing plans, and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, reservoir stimulation and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: uncertainty regarding ultimate joint partner decisions regarding the future work programmes; the risks of currency fluctuations; changes in gas prices and netbacks in Turkey; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for the deep evaluation; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites, threats to security and safety of personnel and potential property damage related to political issues or civil unrest in Turkey; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and Valeura assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. See the AIF for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/575122/Valeura-Energy-Inc-Announces-Deep-Gas-Play-Participation-Update