Valeura Energy sinks on JV partner exiting deep gas appraisal













** London-listed shares of upstream natural gas producer drop 15.4% to all-time low of 25.12p

** Company says its Norway-based JV partner, Equinor intends to discontinue participation in deep gas appraisal programme

** VLU said that parties have begun discussions on commercial mechanism by which Equinor will exit play

** Expects to continue its deep gas appraisal programme aimed at demonstrating potential for commercial development, and to enhance its shallow gas play through ongoing investment into existing fields

** As of last close, VLU shares fell ~86% since their IPO on the LSE in Apr 2019

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)