Venezuela’s creeping reforms offer false hope

By Anna Szymanski

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The Caracas bourse is back from the dead – kind of. Ron Santa Teresa, the Venezuelan rum distiller founded in 1796, recently became the first company to raise new capital on the exchange since 2008. Meanwhile, banks are now managing dollar accounts for businesses, price controls are being loosened and foreign partners may even be gaining more control at the state-owned oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela. But this isn’t liberalization – it’s just more kleptocracy.

The equity raise is no reason to cheer. First, it’s tiny – the first in a series of three bolivar-denominated offerings intended to raise the equivalent of a mere $3 million this year. Second, it probably only occurred because the government killed the credit market by jacking up banks’ reserve requirements in early 2019. This helped dramatically cut seven-digit hyperinflation, but banks now basically can’t lend. And it’s likely Ron Santa Teresa was allowed to sell shares because it has remained in the government’s good books.

True, the administration headed by President Nicolas Maduro is also permitting banks to manage dollar accounts, with some in euros, too. For good reason – only the equivalent of a mere $44 million in bolivars remains in circulation – while billions of dollars came into the country last year, mostly from the more than 4.5 million Venezuelans who have fled. But this dollar-based banking service is pricy, with monthly commissions of up to 2%. So only established businesses that have managed to play by government rules are going to have access.

Allowing dollar transactions and loosening price controls should, in theory, increase output and help restock bare shelves. But the average Venezuelan – who saw the economy contract by a whopping 65% from 2013 to 2019 – still doesn’t have easy access to tons of greenbacks to pay higher prices. The government could also start reinforcing the old strictures at any time.

Lastly, rumors that PDVSA could be privatized should be treated warily. The government may be trying to get firms like Russia’s Rosneft and China’s CNPC to run daily field operations to increase production, which was around 1 million barrels a day last year, according to the government. But any liquidity squeezed out of the ailing oil company will almost certainly be used to keep Maduro in power, impeding the international assistance needed for real reform. This is no Bolivarian perestroika.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Around $1.8 billion in hard currency came into Venezuela last year, Reuters reported on Feb. 4, citing three senior banking sources. At least six banks are storing Venezuelan businesses’ dollars and euros. The commission for the service is between 1% and 2% of deposits. This custodial service began in 2019, even though the administration of President Nicolas Maduro outlawed dollar transactions in 2018. Roughly 90% of hard currency in Venezuela is not held in this banking custodial system.

– Rum distiller Ron Santa Teresa issued one million bolivar-denominated shares on the Caracas bourse on Jan. 24. The company expects to issue additional shares later this year to raise the equivalent of $3 million in 2020. This is the first public offering on the bourse since 2008.

– State-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, known as PDVSA, is allowing some joint-venture partners – including China National Petroleum Corporation and Russia’s Rosneft – to run day-to-day oilfield operations, Reuters reported on Jan. 3, citing Rafael Ramirez, the former oil minister and president of PDVSA.

