Xylem to host its 2020 Investor and Analyst Day













RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company focused on addressing the world’s most challenging water issues, will host its 2020 Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 31, in Atlanta, GA, at the Company’s Data Analytics & Software Center of Excellence. Xylem President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Decker, along with key members of his leadership team, will provide a strategic review of the Company’s growth plans. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) and is scheduled to conclude in early afternoon.

The presentations and a Question & Answer session at the Investor Day will be webcast live at Investors Events | Xylem US. A replay will also be available.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.