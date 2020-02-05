Africa Energy Closes Previously Announced USD 25 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ – Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) (“Africa Energy” or the “Company“), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces the successful closing of the equity issue (the “Private Placement“) of common shares in the Company (the “Common Shares“) previously announced on January 27, 2020. The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) conditionally approved the Private Placement on January 30, 2020. View PDF version.

The Private Placement rendered gross proceeds of USD 25 million to the Company through the issuance of 104,652,174 Common Shares at a price of SEK 2.30 (approximately CAD 0.32) per share. Following the Private Placement, the Company has 789,304,935 Common Shares outstanding.

Payment for the Common Shares was made in cash. The net proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used to finance the drilling of up to three exploration wells on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa and for general corporate purposes.

Common Shares issued to Canadian residents will be subject to resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws expiring June 6, 2020. Common Shares issued to residents outside of Canada pursuant to the Private Placement may not be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of on the TSXV or, except pursuant to an exemption from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws, to any person in Canada or otherwise into Canada until June 6, 2020.

Pareto Securities (“Pareto“) acted as sole bookrunner and SpareBank1 Markets as co-manager for the Private Placement (the “Managers“). Pareto is also acting as Certified Adviser to Africa Energy on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. A brokerage fee on the Private Placement of approximately USD 0.9 million was paid to the Managers.

The Private Placement includes four related parties of the Company: 1) Africa Oil Corp.; 2) Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l., a private corporation owned by a trust whose settlor was the late Adolf H. Lundin; 3) Rojafi, a UK investment company controlled by Africa Energy's Chairman, Ashley Heppenstall; and 4) Garrett Soden, the Company's President and CEO (collectively, the “Related Parties“). The issuance of Common Shares to the Related Parties constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The Company has relied on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in MI 61-101 in respect of the Related Parties participation in the Private Placement, since neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Related Parties' investment exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Important information

Africa Energy is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on February 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

