Colonial allocates Cycle 12 shipments on mixed products pipeline Line 3













Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 12 shipments on Line 3, its petroleum products pipeline, the company said in a notice sent to shippers on Wednesday.

* Committed information will be available on Feb. 7, the pipeline operator said.

* Colonial generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests, for space to ship petroleum products on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

* The cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped.

* Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

* Colonial connects U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipeline, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

