Copper stocks rise as China stimulus buoys red metal prices













** Shares of copper companies rise after prices of the red metal hit their highest level in more than one week

** China, the world's biggest metals consumer, took steps to prop up its economy and offset any economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak

** Freeport-McMoRan , the world' s largest publicly traded copper producer, jumps 2.2%, First Quantum Minerals gains 2.2% ** Other miners Southern Copper , Lundin Mining , Teck Resources , Hecla Mining , Hudbay Minerals up between 0.5% and 6.3%

** Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 1.9% firmer at $5,722

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)