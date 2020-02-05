Coronavirus outbreak has slowed Energy Transfer’s LNG talks in China – CEO













Fears about a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that originated in China have slowed Energy Transfer LP's efforts to lock in contracts with Chinese customers to deliver liquefied natural from the U.S. Gulf, the company's chief executive said at a conference on Wednesday.

Energy Transfer has brought its employees back from its Beijing office, CEO Kelcy Warren said at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston.

The company and Royal Dutch Shell have an agreement to develop Energy Transfer's existing Lake Charles LNG import facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast for LNG export, though the project has not received final investment approvals from the companies.

China was "very key" to the success of that project, and the company was close to signing contracts with "several Chinese customers" now that U.S.-China trade tensions have eased, he said.

"But I can't in good conscience let our people go over there at this time," Warren said. "We have a Beijing office and it's essentially unoccupied at this point because we brought everybody home."

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)