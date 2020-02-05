EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

01/31/20 01/24/20 Diff Pct Chg 2/1/19 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,070.0 1,066.6 3.4 0.3 1,096.3 -26.4 -2.4 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 435.0 431.7 3.4 0.8 447.2 -12.2 -2.7 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 261.1 261.2 -0.1 0 257.9 3.3 1.3 Reformulated………………….. 0.1 0 0 30.2 0 0 19.1 Conventional………………….. 27.7 27.4 0.3 1.1 26.5 1.2 4.5 Blending Components……………. 233.4 233.8 -0.4 -0.2 231.3 2.1 0.9 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 23.5 24.2 -0.8 -3.2 23.9 -0.5 -2.0 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 42.6 42.8 -0.2 -0.4 41.5 1.1 2.6 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 143.2 144.7 -1.5 -1.0 139.0 4.2 3.0 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 127.5 129.5 -2.0 -1.5 123.5 4.0 3.3 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 4.9 4.4 0.5 10.6 4.4 0.5 12.0 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 10.8 10.8 0 -0.1 11.2 -0.3 -3.0 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 30.9 31.6 -0.7 -2.2 28.8 2.1 7.3 Propane/Propylene……………… 83.4 82.9 0.6 0.7 57.5 25.9 45.1 Other Oils……………………. 274.7 276.3 -1.6 -0.6 263.1 11.6 4.4 Unfinished Oils……………….. 90.8 89.9 0.9 1.1 88.4 2.4 2.7 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,929.5 1,930.4 -0.9 0 1,908.1 21.4 1.1 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,294.5 1,295.4 -0.9 -0.1 1,259.0 35.5 2.8

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

01/31/20 01/24/20 Diff 2/1/19 Diff 01/31/20 2/1/19 Pct Chg 01/31/20 2/1/19 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 12,900 13,000 -100 11,900 1,000 12,975 11,900 9.0 12,970 11,881 9.2 (2) Alaska……………………. 485 484 1 498 -13 483 496 -2.6 483 497 -2.8 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,400 12,500 -100 11,400 1,000 12,475 11,400 9.4 12,470 11,381 9.6 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 3,202 3,151 50 4,276 -1,074 3,110 5,033 -38.2 3,147 5,105 -38.4 (5) Imports…………………… 6,615 6,660 -46 7,146 -531 6,565 7,487 -12.3 6,576 7,522 -12.6 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,615 6,660 -46 7,146 -531 6,565 7,487 -12.3 6,576 7,522 -12.6 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,413 3,509 -96 2,870 543 3,454 2,454 40.8 3,428 2,416 41.9 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. 479 507 -28 180 299 141 267 n/a 143 218 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. 479 507 -28 180 299 141 267 n/a 143 218 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 349 279 70 637 -288 487 176 n/a 488 144 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 15,972 15,924 48 16,633 -661 16,432 16,842 -2.4 16,463 16,912 -2.7

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,213 7,158 55 6,731 482 7,227 6,793 6.4 7,229 6,803 6.3 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 5,022 5,022 0 4,580 442 5,022 4,580 9.6 5,020 4,585 9.5 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,150 1,098 52 1,038 112 1,132 1,086 4.3 1,134 1,087 4.3 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,081 1,029 52 967 114 1,063 1,015 4.7 1,063 1,014 4.9 (19) Other………………….. 69 69 0 71 -2 69 71 -2.5 71 73 -3.1 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,041 1,038 3 1,113 -72 1,073 1,127 -4.8 1,076 1,131 -4.9 (21) Net Imports…………………… -3,152 -4,004 851 -2,390 -762 -3,289 -2,736 n/a -3,273 -2,740 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 2,588 1,847 740 2,762 -174 2,156 2,226 -3.1 2,153 2,212 -2.7 (23) Exports……………………. 5,740 5,851 -111 5,152 588 5,445 4,961 9.7 5,426 4,952 9.6 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -607 -364 -243 -660 53 311 -140 n/a 420 80 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 196 196 0 204 -8 196 204 n/a 197 206 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 20,835 19,638 1,197 21,838 -1,003 20,255 21,244 -4.7 20,195 21,101 -4.3 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 8,933 8,793 139 9,073 -140 8,737 9,018 -3.1 8,696 8,990 -3.3 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,657 1,670 -13 1,838 -181 1,651 1,660 -0.5 1,649 1,674 -1.5 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 4,211 3,901 309 4,673 -463 3,922 4,478 -12.4 3,885 4,331 -10.3 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 312 286 25 269 43 269 279 -3.3 289 290 -0.3 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,242 1,377 -135 1,985 -742 1,400 1,728 -19.0 1,408 1,709 -17.6 (32) Other Oils………………….. 4,481 3,611 871 4,000 481 4,276 4,082 4.8 4,267 4,107 3.9

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… 50 -852 902 1,886 -1,836 -178 2,298 -107.8 -126 2,365 -105.3