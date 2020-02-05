Hexion Achieves Responsible Care® Recertification













COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) announced that it achieved recertification under the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care Management System®, which is the chemical industry’s world-class environmental, health, safety, and security initiative.

“We are honored to achieve Responsible Care recertification, which further demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of health, safety, security and environmental performance for our products and operations,” said Craig A. Rogerson, Chairman, President and CEO. “It also reinforces our core values and ongoing efforts to strengthen our ties with our customers, associates, suppliers and community in a sustainable manner.”

The Company recently successfully completed an independent audit of four manufacturing sites and its headquarters to achieve this designation. The four manufacturing sites achieving certification included: Acme, North Carolina; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Geismar, Louisiana. Each site participated in a comprehensive review that demonstrated compliance with the Responsible Care Management System, which included environmental management, safety procedures, regulatory compliance, product safety, security measures, emergency response plans and community/stakeholder engagement. ACC member companies participating in the Responsible Care process must complete an independent audit every three years. Hexion achieved its original certification in 2013.

“For more than 30 years, Responsible Care has been the backbone of the chemical industry’s sustainability commitment, helping us to operate with health, safety, security and environmental protection as a top priority,” said Chris Jahn, ACC’s President and CEO. “We are pleased that Hexion has once again successfully completed its Responsible Care certification requirements.”

Globally, the Responsible Care program is coordinated by The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA). ICCA is the worldwide voice of the chemical industry, representing chemical manufacturers and producers across six continents. Serving customers in approximately 85 countries, Hexion has pledged support for the ICCA’s Responsible Care Global Charter, which aims to unite global chemical companies under a commitment to actively strengthen Responsible Care worldwide.

The recertification also adds to Hexion’s robust approach to achieving operational excellence by leveraging global manufacturing standards. For example, 41 sites within Hexion’s global manufacturing network achieved ISO 9001 certification (International Quality Management System) and 12 sites have achieved ISO 14001 certification (International Environmental Management System). In addition, 5 sites have earned OHSAS 18001 certification (International Occupational Health and Safety), while 4 sites have achieved ISO50001 (International Energy Management). In total, Hexion sites have achieved 82 safety, quality and energy management designations globally.

“At its core, our commitment to Responsible Care is about operating our facilities in a safe, secure and sustainable manner, while striving for continuous improvement,” said Stephanie Couhig, Senior Vice President, Environmental Health & Safety. “The recertification also builds on our recent momentum as 19 of our sites were named Responsible Care award winners and honored for excellence in waste minimization, energy efficiency and employee health and safety in April 2019.”

About American Chemistry Council and Responsible Care

The ACC represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry, a $553 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation’s economy. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people’s lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care; common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. Responsible Care is the chemical industry’s world-class environmental, health, safety and security performance initiative. Responsible Care companies are industry leaders, playing a vital part to ensure that the business of chemistry is safe, secure and sustainable.

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.