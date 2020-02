High flaring and noise has been reported at Imperial Oil Ltd's 121,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery at Sarnia, Ontario, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

A notification system earlier reported a unit upset and a Chemical Valley Emergency Coordinating Organization information notice was issued, according to the report.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)