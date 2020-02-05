Matador Resources: TPH downgrades as market punishes E&P outspend

** Tudor Pickering Holt & Co downgrades independent oil and gas producer to "hold" from "buy" as market punishes exploration and production companies (E&Ps) with outspend programs ** Options to address the outspend/debt gap include a minerals JV, continued divestment of Eagle Ford and Haynesville shale assets, but difficult without higher oil prices – TPH ** Brokerage estimates ~$450 mln of cumulative outspend through 2023 as MTDR works to scale up ** On relative valuation, MTDR trades at a healthy premium vs small cap peers on average – TPH ** MTDR expected to report Q4 results on Feb. 25 ** Avg rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $22.50 ** Stock is down 17.5% YTD (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)