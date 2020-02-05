Matador Resources: TPH downgrades as market punishes E&P outspend













** Tudor Pickering Holt & Co downgrades independent oil and gas producer to "hold" from "buy" as market punishes exploration and production companies (E&Ps) with outspend programs

** Options to address the outspend/debt gap include a minerals JV, continued divestment of Eagle Ford and Haynesville shale assets, but difficult without higher oil prices – TPH

** Brokerage estimates ~$450 mln of cumulative outspend through 2023 as MTDR works to scale up

** On relative valuation, MTDR trades at a healthy premium vs small cap peers on average – TPH

** MTDR expected to report Q4 results on Feb. 25

** Avg rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $22.50

** Stock is down 17.5% YTD

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)