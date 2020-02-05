Montage Resources: Jumps after co slashes 2020 capex













** Shares of independent oil and gas producer rise 10.4% to $3.7

** Company sets 2020 estimated net capex budget of $190 mln to $210 mln, whose midpoint is a decrease of about 44% compared with its 2019 capex forecast midpoint of $357.5 mln

** Expects 2020 estimated average net daily production volume of 570 to 590 mln cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day; midpoint is 6% rise when compared with 2019 forecast midpoint of 548.5 MMcfe per day

** Broader energy market boosted by jump in crude prices on media reports scientists developed drug to treat coronavirus that has weighed on global economic activity

** Stock had fallen ~50% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)