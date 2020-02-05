Oasis Petroleum: Jumps on report of co exploring MLP sale













** Shares of oil and gas producer Oasis Petroleum rise 10.4% to $2.45

** Oasis Midstream Partners , which is controlled by Oasis Petroleum, is looking into a sale, according to a Seeking Alpha report citing Bloomberg

** Shares of OMP up 1.7% at $15.88

** Broader energy market also rises tracking strength in crude prices, after reports saying scientists developed a drug to treat the coronavirus that has weighed on global economic activity

** OAS fell 41% in 2019, while OMP rose 3.8%

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)