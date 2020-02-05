Oil stocks jump after coronavirus drug reports













** Shares of U.S. oil and gas cos jump on Weds on media reports scientists developed drug to treat the coronavirus that has weighed on global economic activity

** Benchmark Brent crude surges 3.9% to $56.09, U.S. light crude leaps 3.7% at $51.46 as of 1030 EST

** S&P 500 Energy index up 3%, tracking best day in 3 mths

** Energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp both up >2%

** Devon Energy , Helmerich and Payne , Concho Resources and Diamondback Energy up 5.5%-7%

** Oilfield services firms Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co both up ~4%

** With Weds rally, SPNY cutting YTD loss to 9.5%

(Reporting by Lance Tupper)