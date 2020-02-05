Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 18, 2020.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.