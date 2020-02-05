Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Coronavirus drug report lifts equity investor sentiment













Good morning. I'm Angeline Ong and this is your US morning call. Reports of a coronavirus drug is lifting Wall Street ahead of the open. Well, US investors went on a shopping spree on Tuesday, propelling the Nasdaq to a record high. The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months on Tuesday as well. This was after China's central bank intervened, injecting more liquidity into its banking system.

Investors have become comfortable on two things. The first is the Chinese response to the coronavirus is going to be adequate to contain it in the country, if not in Wuhan, the city. And the second is that policymakers in China have obviously turned the spigots on for liquidity.

Now oil prices are spiking too on that report that scientists have made an effective coronavirus drug. Both Brent and WTI futures jumped as much as 3% before giving back some of the gains. In corporate news, Baby Yoda has helped Disney+ snag 28.6 million paying subscribers. This underlines Disney's strong debut in the streaming video space dominated by Netflix. The streaming powerhouse boasts more than 67 million paid subscribers in the US and Canada. Disney's CEO said that selling Disney+ in a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu also helped lower cancellation rates. Disney earned a quarterly profit of $1.53 a share. The parks, experiences and products division's operating income rose 9%. Disney of cousre has had to temporarily close its resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong due to the spread of the coronavirus. Now Ford shares could skid at the open. The company reported a weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast, warning of higher warranty costs. Its credit arm also unvelied lower profits. This all comes as the company is investing heavily in areas such as self-driving cars. Meanwhile, Tesla's shares are roaring ahead. The electric car maker's stock closed up nearly 14% on Tuesday, pushing its market cap to more than four times the size of Fords. There are analysts out there who question that valuation since Tesla still doesn't generate the kind of cash its larger rivals do, which can then be poured back into innovation. However, it is delivering vehicles at its highest pace ever, and planning to ramp up production this year and turning a profit for the second quarter in a row. And finally, with the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump faced his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech. Trump made no mention of the impeachment trial, focusing instead on making his case for another four years in office.

In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of Americans' destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing.

Now that did not stop partisan tensions from running high though. A bitter feud between Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over in Congress, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back. And that's today's morning call. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.