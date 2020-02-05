Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: European shares and oil jump on reports of coronavirus drug breakthrough













Good afternoon. I'm Angeline Ong, and welcome to your insight into Thursday. But first, European stocks are rising on reports a Chinese university has found a drug to treat people with the new coronavirus. Researchers in the UK have also said they've made a significant breakthrough in finding a vaccine. Now Reuters has not verified the media reports, but several traders said the sharp moves on the market are connected. As you can see there, we're seeing gains across the board for you. Construction and material stocks are gaining ground, as did those in the China-sensitive basic resources sector, and travel and leisure industry too. Now many airlines and governments have suspended flights to all parts of China, while travel within the country is increasingly being restricted. Still, the boss of British Airways parent, IAG, is optimistic, saying the coronavirus epidemic will have only a marginal impact on global travel demand.

I think the aviation industry is very robust. We may see some marginal impact. But quite honestly, in any of the figures that I can see from my own airlines, it's not having an impact.

Now the International Air Transport Association said it was too early to say how much the virus would impact the industry this year. But it's confident of a recovery. Now many companies though are already feeling the effects of the outbreak as the coronavirus lockdown affects supply chains and demand around the world. We'll find out on Thursday if it is making its mark on big names that have exposure to China. US companies reporting tomorrow include Philip Morris, Yum! which has temporarily shut some of its KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Wuhan. These are images from Beijing, the Chinese capital which has virtually turned into a ghost town, as authorities there advise people to stay home. Now here in Europe, the banks theme continues- we get earnings from UniCredit, ING, and Societe Generale. Fiat Chrysler, Publicis, ArcelorMittal, and Total also report. The French oil major is expected to deliver a fourth quarter net profit of EUR2.6 billion. Total's shares are down some 7% so far this year. Meanwhile, climate protestors forced BP to temporarily shut down its London headquarters- the first day in office for the oil and gas company's new CEO, Bernard Looney. Greenpeace blocked BP's entrance with oil barrels and placed solar panels in front of its building in St. James's Square, and called on BP's new boss to change the company's course.

BP are amongst the worst of the European oil companies when it comes to action on climate change. And I think that this is why we're now here today, really, telling the CEO, "Change direction. Your predecessor only thought about oil and gas, didn't think about renewable energy. We want you to do the opposite. We want you to flip the company on its head, get out of oil and gas, and really take seriously the whole issue of the climate emergency and start investing in renewables."

Looney sets out his vision for BP next week. Now on the economic front, Germany releases industrial orders for December. The numbers come amid signs that the worse maybe over for the Eurozone economy. The bloc's business activity accelerated last month, rising to five-month high in January, showed data from IHS Markit. And that's it for now. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.