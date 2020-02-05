SM Energy: Barclays upgrades to “equal weight” on higher Q4 output potential













** Oil and gas producer's shares up 7.8% at $9.35 in late morning trade

** Barclays upgrades SM to "equal weight" from "underweight", raises PT to $12 from $10

** Says with data signaling a big Q4 2019 oil production beat, co is likely to gain improved investor confidence on 2020 free cash flow (FCF)

** "While a complete pivot away from South Texas would give us even greater comfort on 2020 FCF, a recent increase in permits suggests SM isn't exiting the Eagle Ford" – brokerage

** Co's planned drilling and completion activity in the Eagle Ford shale region is partially funded by a third party as part of a joint venture

** Current average rating on the stock is "buy"; their median PT is $14

** SM shares have slipped 27.4% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)