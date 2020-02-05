Street View: ConocoPhillips cash flow generation looks strong













** ConocoPhillips reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and issued a muted annual outlook on Tuesday, expecting a hit from weaker oil demand growth due to the coronavirus outbreak and disruptions at its operations in Malaysia and Libya

SHAREHOLDER RETURNS KEEP COMING

** Simmons Energy ("overweight") says that for a company with a strong track record of consistent quarterly beats, COP's "Q4 result is likely to underwhelm"

** However, brokerage still sees COP's commitment and capacity to grow shareholder returns as the most attractive in energy

** CFRA ("strong buy") says disappointed slightly in Q4, but, free-cash-flow generation still looks strong

** JP Morgan ("overweight," PT: $74) says "Q4 not as clean as recent quarters, a modest setback"

** Says "…COP is in a strong position to protect itself in an oil price downside case, with strong oil price torque in an upside case"

** Scotiabank ("sector perform," PT: $70) says 2020 production outlook is lower than the market's expectation, while capex is higher

** Says cash built up on the balance sheet is a buffer for volatility, to ensure that they are able to consistently execute the capital program and the cash returns to shareholders

** Credit Suisse ("outperform," PT: $65) says COP provides investors with visibility of robust FCF generation and a strong balance sheet over long-term

** Susquehanna ("positive," PT: $78) says "continue to like COP's heavy exposure to low-decline assets that would be able to deliver modest production growth combined with durable free-cash-flow generation through commodity price cycles"

(Reporting By Geetha Panchaksharam)