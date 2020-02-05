U.S. crude stocks up in latest week -EIA













U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31 to 435 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 48,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.2 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 91,000 barrels in the week to 261.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 143 million barrels, versus expectations for a 14,000-barrel drop, the data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 51,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)