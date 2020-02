The four-week average for U.S. jet fuel imports fell last week to the lowest since January 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to over 20 countries and led to more than 400 deaths, has caused many airlines to stop flights to parts of China, weakening demand for jet fuel worldwide.

