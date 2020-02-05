U.S. natgas futures ease to near 4-yr low on moderate weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures slipped to within a nickel of a near four-year low on Wednesday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather and low heating demand over the next two weeks, and a small decline in exports.

Traders noted prices declined even though output slowly declined and a colder outlook for the second half of February.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.1 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $1.861 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at $1.819, its lowest settle since March 2016.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 36%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will remain near-normal through Feb. 16 before turning colder from Feb. 17-20. That outlook for the second half of February is cooler than Tuesday's forecast.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 116.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 120.5 bcfd next week. That is similar to Tuesday's outlook.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.0 bcfd on Tuesday from 9.3 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.3 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, eased to 5.1 bcfd on Tuesday from 5.4 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 6.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Jan. 28.

Gas output in the Lower 48 eased to 93.6 bcfd on Tuesday from 94.6 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 129 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 31. That compares with a decline of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 143 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 31 would bring stockpiles to 2.617 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.6% above the five-year average of 2.410 tcf for this time of year.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 24 Jan. 31 average

31(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -129 -201 -228 -143

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 402 393 404 415 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 7 8 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 410 400 412 418

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.0 94.1 94.3 88.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.7 7.5 8.0 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 101.8 101.8 98.0 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.5 5.5 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.3 9.3 2.7 1.7 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.4 15.9 15.2 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.8 23.5 26.4 25.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.3 28.8 28.4 26.0 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.4 24.8 24.0 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 98.5 103.1 98.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 120.3 116.0 120.5 108.5 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.89 1.90 Transco Z6 New York 1.77 1.70 PG&E Citygate 2.73 2.69 Dominion South 1.53 1.52 Chicago Citygate 1.74 1.72 Algonquin Citygate 2.21 1.87 SoCal Citygate 2.94 3.30 Waha Hub 1.53 0.42

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 24.50 24.50 PJM West 22.00 20.25 Ercot North 24.50 16.00 Mid C 16.00 22.00 Palo Verde 23.25 20.00 SP-15 31.25 29.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumamker)