U.S. oil may rise into $52.65-$63.47 range













U.S. oil may break a resistance at $51.54 per barrel and rise into a range of $52.65-$63.47.

The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. The strong bounce triggered by the 123.6% level of $49.61 suggests a completion of this wave, even though its structure looks a bit exceptional.

Support is at $50.34, a break below which could cause a fall into $48.41-$49.61 range. The bounce looks like a pullback towards the lower trendline of a wedge on the daily chart. The pullback may be limited to the trendline resistance of $55.40.

A downward wave (C) from $65.65 may resume towards its target range of $31.11-$44.30, when the pullback is over.

