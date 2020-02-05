U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 34,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 633,000 barrels per day(bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 7, increasing available refining capacity by 34,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 467,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 14.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 5 Feb. 3 Jan. 31

02/14/2020 467 567 567

02/07/2020 633 734 734

01/31/2020 667 641 641

01/24/2020 1,109 1,083 1,083

01/17/2020 461 546 546 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)