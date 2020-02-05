U.S. REFINERY FILING – FLINT HILLS RESOURCES EAST REFINERY 02/05/2020 06:30 AM 02/06/2020 06:30 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING FLINT HILLS RESOURCES EAST REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

On February 5, 2020, during startup of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit #2 (“FCCU II”) at the Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi, LLC (“FHR”) East Refinery, the FCCU II exceeded the hourly average concentration limit of 500 ppmvd for CO. Note: The dates/times given in this report are only estimates; the duration of the actual event may vary significantly from this estimate; and FHR will provide the actual event duration in its final report.

Source 1:: F.C.C. #2 FLUE GAS SCRUBBER STACK 111 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Applicable startup procedures are being followed. Once the unit is warmed up and feed is introduced, the CO should decrease below the 500 ppmvd concentration limit.

Source: TCEQ,