U.S. REFINERY FILING – IEMA – PHILLIPS 66 WOOD RIVER













(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Responsible Party: Name: #3 Hazmat Incident Type-HAZMAT: Flaring Event

Incident Location: Date/Time Occurred: 2020-02-04 22:30 Street: 900 S. Central Ave. City: Roxana State: County: Madison Area Involved: Air

Materials Involved: Name: SO2 Type: Gas Container Type: flare stack Container Size: Unknown Amount Released: greater than 500 lbs. Rate of Release/min: Unknown Cause of Release: valve closed unexpectantly Estimated Spill Extent: NA Spill Extent Units: Date/Time Incident Occurred: 2020-02-04 22:30 Date/Time Discovered: 2020-02-04 22:30 Number of People Evacuated: 0 Assistance needed from State Agencies: none Containment/cleanup actions and plans: NA Proper safety precautions to take as a result of the release, including evacuation: none

