U.S. weekly power output down 8.6% vs year earlier -EEI













Power production in the continental United States totaled 75,819 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Feb. 1, down 8.6% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

The week's output was 5.4% lower than the 80,176 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data shows.

Year on year, output fell in seven of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Mid-Atlantic region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage decrease at 15.4%, followed by the Central Industrial region, at 13.7%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,024,487 GWh, down 1.7% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Jan. 18- Jan. 24 181 220 39 18 Jan. 25- Jan. 31 204 214 10 5

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 91 11,700 EIA Midwest 32 4,130 EIA Mountain 18 2,356 EIA Pacific 15 1,931 EIA South Central 57 7,265 Total 214 27,380

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)