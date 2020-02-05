U.S. weekly railcar loadings — AAR













Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows:

DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK

This week Year-to-date

Carloads vs 2019 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2019

(pct) (pct) Total Carloads 241,339 -0.6 1,165,733 233,147 -5.9 Chemicals 33,035 1.8 161,567 32,313 2.1 Coal 69,261 -8.6 348,532 69,706 -13.8 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 16,276 10.4 78,277 15,655 0.9 Forest Products (2) 10,272 -1.2 49,070 9,814 -4.0 Grain 19,158 -10.7 98,173 19,635 -11.6 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 22,591 19.2 106,916 21,383 1.1 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 16,909 10.3 67,940 13,588 -6.0 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 30,044 1.6 140,777 28,155 -3.7 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 13,256 2.0 67,014 13,403 1.1 Other (6) 10,537 -4.9 47,467 9,493 3.6 Total Intermodal Units (7) 268,822 5.2 1,245,080 249,016 -5.4 Total Traffic 510,161 2.4 2,410,813 482,163 -5.6

NOTES:

(1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products

(2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products

(3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap

(4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment

(5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products

(6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads

(7) Includes: containers; trailers

Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding.

AAR posts its data on Web site Total Carloads