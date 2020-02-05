US warns Venezuela’s Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido’s return to Venezuela













The United States on Wednesday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido or else face the consequences.

With Guaido scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later at the White House, a senior administration official briefed reporters about the visit.

"Any harm that may be caused on Juan Guaido on his return to Venezuela will have very significant consequences," the official said. "Therefore they should tread very carefully in that regard."

