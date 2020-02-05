Venezuela opposition leader plans to visit Trump Wednesday













Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Guaido's press team the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaido's effort oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido, president of the opposition-held National Assembly, is recognized by dozens of countries including the United States as Venezuela's rightful president. For nearly three weeks, he has been on an international tour aimed at drumming up support.

Guaido was a guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address, when Trump, a Republican, praised him as a "very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans." Guaido received a standing ovation from members of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Maduro has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation, and stands accused of corruption and human rights violations. He calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.

