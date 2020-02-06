ARA gasoline stocks up by 10% -Insights Global













Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* Gasoline stocks were up by 10% due to slower exports to the United States, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

* Naphtha invertories were down by 17%, due to a lack of imports, Wageningen added. No large cargo came in to the region, while the demand up the Rhine remained steady.

* Gasoil stocks dropped since the inland demand improved due to high water levels.

* Fuel oil storage was up 13% due to a lack of exports opportunities.

* Jet fuel stocks dropped as imports to the region slowed.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

06/02/2020 30/01/2020 07/02/2019 Gasoline 1,123 1,019 1,340 Naphtha 231 278 239 Gasoil 2,470 2,548 2,401 Fuel oil 1,115 989 1,005 Jet fuel 484 497 647

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline France, Spain, Sweden Arab Gulf, Caribbean,

West Africa Naphtha Norway, Russia none Gasoil Baltics, Russia France , Med Fuel oil France, Poland, Russia, Med

UK Jet fuel none UK

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Evans)