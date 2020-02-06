ARB Midstream, LLC Announces New Connection to Pipeline System in the DJ Basin

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DJ South Gathering, LLC (“DJS”), a subsidiary of ARB Midstream, LLC (“ARB”) announces another key expansion of its fast-growing crude oil gathering and transportation system in the prolific DJ Basin in northeastern Colorado. DJS’ Platteville Complex now has connectivity to Tallgrass Energy, LP’s Pony Express Pipeline (“Pony Express”) and terminal system. With an initial throughput of 48,000 b/d, the connection into Tallgrass’ Grasslands terminal continues ARB’s mission to operate the most connected crude pipeline system, offer shippers the widest market access, in the DJ Basin.

ARB’s link to Tallgrass’ Pony Express system will be fed by ARB’s 300,000 barrels of dedicated crude oil storage at Platteville, which is in turn fed by DJS’s 90,000 b/d Badger segment 220,000 b/d Matador pipeline and the 150,000 b/d bi-directional Freedom pipeline, linking Platteville to Lucerne West.

ARB’s crude oil gathering systems include over 250 miles of new pipeline covering the core of the DJ Basin, with over 625,000 b/d of planned and existing throughput capacity and 600,000 barrels of storage. At over 250,000 dedicated acres underpinned by fixed-fee, long term contracts, ARB is the largest privately held crude oil gatherer in the DJ Basin.

The continued expansion of the ARB Midstream pipeline system in the DJ Basin is funded by Ball Ventures through its energy division: BV Natural Resources (“BV”).

About ARB

ARB Midstream, LLC is a privately held company, based in Denver, CO, that provides comprehensive midstream and marketing solutions for crude oil, LPGs and refined products. ARB owns and operates nearly 1,000 miles of pipeline and two million barrels of storage in key producing regions in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota. ARB was formed with a strategic financing relationship with BV Natural Resources. www.arbmidstream.com

About BV

Ball Ventures is an investment and development company which owns and manages commercial real estate and private equity investments across North America. It was founded by Allen Ball, an Idaho businessman and entrepreneur who has helped build several successful companies, some of which operate in markets around the world. Under the leadership of CEO Cortney Liddiard, Ball Ventures has developed a diversified portfolio in commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, and student housing, and through its private equity platform: investments across multiple industries, including energy and natural resources. www.ballventures.com

Rogan McGillis – 720.600.7500

Chief Financial Officer

rogan.mcgillis@arbmidstream.com

SOURCE ARB Midstream, LLC; DJ South Gathering, LLC