Big Oil’s climate targets vary widely













Norway's Equinor plans to cut the intensity of each unit of energy it produces by half by 2050, including emissions from the end-use of its products also known as Scope 3, it said on Thursday.

These targets bring it in line with other majors such as Royal Dutch Shell but fall short of commitments made by Spain's Repsol , which are absolute emissions targets rather than intensity-based ambitions.

Here is an overview of the various self-imposed greenhouse gas reduction targets and ambitions set by the world's big oil and gas companies, which investors and analysts say are difficult to compare.

Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations, such as a diesel generator on an offshore platform.

Scope 2 are emissions from the power a company uses for its operations, such as gas-powered electricity purchased.

Scope 3 includes emissions from products sold, such as gasoline sold at petrol stations or jet fuel sold to an airline.

Intensity-based targets measure the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per unit of energy or barrel of oil and gas produced. That means that absolute emissions can rise with growing production, even if the headline intensity metric falls.

GHG stands for greenhouse gases, such as methane or carbon dioxide.

BOE stands for barrels of oil equivalent.

Targets Scope Scope Scope Link to Details

1 2 3 executi

ve pay BP yes yes no yes Reduce Scope 1+2

emissions sustainably

by 3.5 mln tonnes by

2025, incl. methane

Methane intensity

target Chevron yes no no yes Lower upstream oil

net GHG emission

intensity by 5-10%,

upstream natural gas

net GHG emission

intensity by 2-5% by

2023

Methane intensity

target ConocoPhi yes yes no Reduce GHG emissions llips intensity by up to

15% (CO2e per boe) by

2030 per boe vs 2017

levels Eni yes yes no yes Net zero carbon

footprint for

upstream by 2030

Reduce upstream

emissions intensity

by 43% (CO2 per boe)

by 2025 vs 2014

levels

Forestation projects

to offset 20 mln t of

CO2/yr by 2030

Methane reduction

target Equinor yes yes yes yes Reduce intensity of

Scope 1, 2, 3

emissions by 50% by

2050 vs 2020

Reduce GHG emissions

incl. methane (Scope

1 and 2) in Norway by

40% by 2030, 70% by

2040 and to near zero

by 2050

Reduce CO2 per boe

produced to 8kg by

2030

Methane intensity

target Exxon yes no no no Methane intensity

target Repsol yes yes yes yes Reduce net carbon

emissions to zero by

2050 (incl. Scope 3)

Reduce carbon

intensity vs 2016 by

10% by 2025 (per

gigajoule), 20% by

2030, 40% by 2040

Reduce absolute

emissions by 3 mln

tonnes by 2025 (incl.

Scope 3)

Reduce methane

emissions by 25% by

2025 Shell yes yes yes yes Ambition to halve GHG

emissions intensity

by 2050 (per

megajoule)

Reduce carbon

intensity by 2-3% by

2021

Use of carbon sinks,

forestation if needed

Methane intensity

target Total yes yes yes yes Reduce Scope 1+2

emissions to below 40

mln t by 2025

Reduce energy

products' carbon

intensity by 15% by

2030 vs 2015 (per

Btu)

Five mln tonnes/year

of carbon sinks by

2030

Methane intensity

targets

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair)