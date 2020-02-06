Black Stone Minerals: Scotiabank lowers PT on reduced cash dividend

** Scotiabank cuts PT of minerals firm to $12 from $13 after co reduced quarterly cash dividend ** BSM reduced its quarterly cash dividends to $0.30/unit from $0.37/unit on Wednesday, citing poor commodity price environment ** Co says 2020 may be a challenging year in terms of commodity prices and overall drilling activity ** Scotiabank thinks management is taking proper steps with the cut to protect balance sheet in an uncertain gas market ** BSM is set to report Q4 results on Feb. 24 ** Shares of BSM had fallen ~18% in 2019 (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)