Black Stone Minerals: Scotiabank lowers PT on reduced cash dividend













** Scotiabank cuts PT of minerals firm to $12 from $13 after co reduced quarterly cash dividend

** BSM reduced its quarterly cash dividends to $0.30/unit from $0.37/unit on Wednesday, citing poor commodity price environment

** Co says 2020 may be a challenging year in terms of commodity prices and overall drilling activity

** Scotiabank thinks management is taking proper steps with the cut to protect balance sheet in an uncertain gas market

** BSM is set to report Q4 results on Feb. 24

** Shares of BSM had fallen ~18% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)