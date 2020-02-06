Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 4.2% -Enerdata













Enerdata's weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Jan. 31.

Enerdata is part of S&P Global Platts.

Pct Full Pct Full

1/31/2020 1/24/2020 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 181.7 195.2 64.5 69.3 50.0 West 243.3 248.5 49.8 50.8 62.3 Total Canada 424.9 443.7 55.1 57.6 57.8

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 01/31/20 : 281.8 bcf, 01/03/20 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 01/31/20 : 488.9 bcf, 01/03/20 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia, operated by Chevron Canada.

For the latest data on Canadian storage, see

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)