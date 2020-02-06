Canadian Solar Acquires 47.5 MWp Portfolio in Chile

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company”, or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world’s largest solar power companies, announced today the acquisition of a 47.5 MWp portfolio of solar projects under development in Chile. These projects will become operational in two different stages, beginning from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The projects will be located in the Araucanía and Maule Regions of Chile and will use approximately 132,000 pieces of Canadian Solar’s high efficiency BiHiKu bifacial modules, expected to generate over 89.1 GWh of electricity or power approximately 28,500 households per year. The projects will operate under the PMGD (“Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuída”) scheme, and given their current stage of development, will be part of the current stabilized price regime, with prices updated and published by the CNE (Comisión Nacional de Energía) every 6 months.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Canadian Solar’s Chairman and CEO commented, “As reflected in this acquisition, we are highly confident in the value of these small solar projects in Chile. Due to their size and location, they bring clean and reliable energy to rural areas, reducing the distance between power generation and consumption, and improving the quality of the grid. These plants are valuable additions to Canadian Solar’s current portfolio in Latin America and solidify our leading position in this region where we have been cumulatively awarded 2.2 GWp in solar projects across Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.”

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world’s largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company’s SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2019. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

