Corix Group of Companies Appoints Mario Alonso to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Corix Group of Companies (Corix) today announced that Mario Alonso has been appointed Executive Vice President of Corporate Development effective January 29, 2020. Alonso will report to Lisa Sparrow, President and CEO, Corix Group of Companies, and will lead the development and execution of the company’s strategy of organic and acquisition-based growth for the future. Corix provides safe drinking water, environmentally responsible wastewater and clean energy services to over 1 million people throughout North America.

“I am delighted to introduce Mario as the newest member of our Executive Management Team. He will help drive our growth strategy while serving as an outstanding example and ambassador of the values and the service and safety culture for which our company stands,” said Lisa Sparrow, President and CEO, Corix Group of Companies.

Alonso was most recently Executive Vice President at Dynegy. While there, he helped transform Dynegy from a small, primarily coal-fueled electric power generator to one of the largest diversified gas-based electric power generation companies in the industry through both organic growth and acquisitions. He was instrumental in executing the company’s vision of a sustainable, long term growth strategy.

Alonso commented, “I am very pleased to join Corix at a time when the company has committed to a strategy of progressive and sustainable growth, and I look forward to helping drive Corix to that goal.”

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He will be based in Houston, TX.

About Corix

The Corix Group of Companies, is a leading provider of sustainable water, wastewater, district energy solutions, electricity generation and gas distribution, serving small-to-medium-sized communities across Canada and the U.S. Corix develops, finances, constructs, owns, operates and maintains local utility infrastructure on behalf of municipal, residential, university, military and commercial customers, through regulated utility and contract (unregulated) utility business models. Corix is privately held by the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). For more information, please visit www.corix.com.

